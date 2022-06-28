MG has announced details about its newly developed EV for the European market, the MG4 Electric, which is a rebadged version of the MG Mulan unveiled in China earlier this month.

The first MG model based on parent company SAIC Motor's new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), a flexible pure electric vehicle architecture, the MG4 Electric is a rear-wheel-drive compact hatchback that promises 50:50 weight distribution for "optimum driving pleasure."

The vehicle is similarly sized to the Volkswagen ID.3, measuring 4,287 millimeters (168.8 inches) in length, 1,835 mm (72.2 in) in width, and just 1,504 mm (59.2 in) in height. According to MG, the five-door hatchback offers a comfortable and spacious cabin with enough space for a family of five.

The vehicle's low height is made possible by its particularly flat battery; with a height of just 110 mm (4.3 in), it’s the flattest battery developed by SAIC Motor and allegedly the thinnest in its class. Featuring horizontally arranged cells, the so-called One Pack battery is said to have an edge in its class in terms of interior space, weight and safety.

"Under this design concept, theoretically, batteries ranging from 40 kWh to 150 kWh can be easily achieved. It can meet the energy requirements of the A0 to D class models, providing users with flexible and diverse choices. Users can buy a small battery first, and then replace and upgrade when a longer range is needed." Zhu Jun, Deputy Chief Engineer of SAIC Motor

The battery will be initially offered in 51 kWh and 64 kWh configurations, enabling a driving range of 350 kilometers (217 miles) and 450 kilometers (280 miles) in the WLTP cycle, respectively. The smaller battery powers a 125-kW (168-hp) electric motor while the larger pack supplies energy to a 150-kW (201-hp) motor—both driving the rear wheels.

The more powerful variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 8 seconds, while the top speed is set at 160 km/h (99 mph). MG says it plans further variants of the MG4 Electric, including with all-wheel drive.

The MG4 Electric is currently undergoing a final, 120,000-kilometer (74,500-mile) endurance test under various conditions in Europe and is expected to be launched on the continent in the fourth quarter of 2022.