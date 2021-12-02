The Volkswagen ID.3 hasn't been on the market for very long, and there's already a planned refresh coming in about a year, with some significant changes already happening as soon as next month. Will this be the new normal for EVs?

As legacy automakers push forward with electric cars, there will be many successes and failures. In order for carmakers to succeed, they'll arguably need to be willing to make changes and notable updates frequently. Keep in mind, Tesla, the global leader in EVs, doesn't traditionally refresh its vehicles, though they have the latest technology, which gets updated constantly via over-the-air software updates.

According to German publication Auto Bild, the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback – the brand's first electric vehicle built on its dedicated MEB architecture – is already due for an update. Whether or not VW wants to refresh the vehicle isn't really in question here. Instead, it's what must happen in order for the ID.3 to remain compelling in the growing and highly competitive EV market.

As soon as next month, the ID.3 may get an updated infotainment system with a larger 12-inch screen. In addition, the electric hatchback's touch-sensitive cabin climate slider will get lighting to make it easier to see at night. Criticism from ID.3 owners has also forced VW to upgrade the cabin with higher quality fabrics and materials, especially in upper trims.

The above updates all come ahead of a more significant ID.3 refresh that's planned for early 2023. The mid-cycle update is set to provide a larger dose of updated interior materials, a revamped exterior design, and improved LED taillights. The ID.X "hot hatch" is also anticipated to come to market along with the refresh. It will feature two electric motors, all-wheel drive, and eager acceleration.