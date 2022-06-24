MG Motor has unveiled the facelifted MG5 EV in the UK at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Following its debut in mainland Europe last year, the revised MG5 electric compact wagon has reached UK shores, bringing significant styling and equipment upgrades. From a design standpoint, the most noticeable changes including the new front and rear bumpers, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, and new alloy wheel designs.

The 2023 MG5 EV has also received interior design and technology upgrades, including a revised interior fascia and a 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment system with upgraded software. Additionally, the vehicle is now capable of supporting iSMART connected car functionality through MG's dedicated smartphone app.

The electric wagon also comes equipped with Vehicle-To-Load (V2L) capability, first seen on the facelifted ZS EV launched in November 2021. V2L enables users to power other electric devices using the energy stored in the MG5 EV’s battery, such as e-bikes, portable heaters or camping equipment.

MG did not announce any specifications for the facelifted MG5 EV in the UK but said that further details, including local pricing and expected delivery dates, will be released soon. The automaker says the MG5 EV has sold in more than 8,000 copies in the UK since its launch in November 2020.

The facelifted MG5 EV available in mainland Europe features two battery choices. The standard one is an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) pack with a capacity of 50.3 kWh offering a WLTP range of 320 kilometers (199 miles). The long range battery is an NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt) pack with a capacity of 61.1 kWh offering more than 400 kilometers (295 miles) of range.

The standard range model features a 130-kW (174-hp) electric motor while the long range version gets a 115-kW (154-hp) motor; both delivers 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) of maximum torque. Interestingly, the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration and top speed are identical for both models at 8.3 seconds and 185 km/h (115 mph), respectively.

The MG MG5 EV offers quick charging capability at a public charging point (AC) due to the 11 kW onboard 3-phase charger or DC fast-charging that charges the battery up to 80% SoC in 30 minutes.