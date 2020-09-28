MG (part of SAIC) has officially launched in the UK its new all-electric model, the MG5 EV, which is an affordable C-segment SW.

The company intends to start sales of the MG5 EV (two comprehensively equipped trims: Excite and Exclusive) in October 2020, alongside also the new plug-in hybrid (MG HS Plug-in, which will be presented in a separate post).

The MG5 EV will start at £24,495 (€26,770/$31,100) after £3,000 of the Plug-in Car Grant (MSRP is £27,495) and offer WLTP range of 214 miles (344) km, using a 52.2 kWh battery.

"All New MG5 EV is unique in Britain’s EV market, offering the flexibility and practicality of a capacious estate car with great driving dynamics and absolutely no exhaust emissions."

The company expects that the MG5 EV, together with MG HS Plug-in and MG ZS EV, will be responsible for more than half of the sales volume in the UK next year.

MG5 EV specs:

range of 214 miles (344) km WLTP

276 miles (444 km) for city use

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in over 8 seconds

front-wheel drive

115 kW electric motor (equivalent to 156PS)

DC fast charging from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes

AC charging (100%) in 8.5 hours

464 litres of boot space

578 litres with the load cover retracted

1,456 litres after folding the rear seats

The list of features includes:

"As well as the eight-inch colour touchscreen that is compatible with both Android Auto TM and Apple CarPlay TM, MG5 EV is brimming with high tech and essential safety kit. On the gadget side, it gets a six-speaker 3D audio system, a DAB radio, 4 USB ports, electric windows all-round, air conditioning, regenerative braking, cruise control with speed limiter, an auto-hold electric parking brake, rain-sensing wipers and push-button starter, all as standard equipment. In addition, MG5 EV also gets MG’s clever rotary gear selector, which debuted on the brand’s MG ZS EV last year. It’s also packed with active and passive safety systems, with front, side and curtain airbags, electronic brake assist, ABS with EBD, twin ISOFIX points in the rear, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Hill Start Assist and seatbelt warnings for front and rear passengers." Excite "It comes with 16-inch ‘Meteor’ alloys, remote entry with push-button start, air conditioning, four electric windows, electrically adjustable mirrors, smartphone compatibility, an eight-inch colour touchscreen and seven-inch driver information display, cruise control, a leather steering wheel, rotary gear selector, speed-sensing locking, three driving modes, rear parking sensors and follow-me-home headlights, as well as a 7-year warranty." Exclusive "The Exclusive version adds leather-style upholstery with heated front seats with six-way electric adjustment for the driver, one-shot electric rear windows, silver roof rails, electrically adjustable folding heated mirrors, smart keyless entry with push-button start, an automatically dimming rear view mirror, rain-sensing wipers and satellite navigation."

