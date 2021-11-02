Following the recent unveiling of the facelifted ZS EV for Europe at the Charge Forward event (see video above), MG has announced pricing for the UK market.

MG’s top-selling EV goes on sale this month in the United Kingdom with a starting price of £28,495 ($38,835) after the government’s Plug-in Car Grant. The facelift has brought significant changes for the subcompact electric SUV, including revised design, improved performance, a significantly longer range, and more tech.

When it comes to styling, the 2021 MG ZS EV gets a new front end with a stamped-grille effect to improve aerodynamics (unique to the EV variant), LED headlights, and distinctive DRLs. The rear bumper is also redesigned, with the electric crossover also getting a new side-opening charging port and new wheels.

The big news is obviously the larger 72 kWh (68.3 kWh usable) battery that delivers a WLTP range of up to 273 miles (439 km). That is a substantial increase over the outgoing model’s 163-mile (262-km) range.

The combination Type 2 and CCS charger provides up to 7kW fast charging using the on-board AC charger, or up to 76kW DC rapid charging (depending on climatic conditions). That means the 72 kWh battery can be charged from 0 to 100% in 10.5 hours on a standard 7 kW charger, or as little as 42 minutes on a 100 kW rapid charger.

Gallery: 2021 MG ZS EV facelift

42 Photos

Also thanks to the larger battery, the facelifted MG ZS EV offers standard Vehicle-to-Load capability, enabling owners to even charge or power other external equipment using an accessory charging cable.

Tech upgrades also include the new standard 10.1-inch MG iSMART connectivity system with over-the-air updates and smartphone app vehicle function control. A new 7-inch digital instrument cluster and wireless phone charging are on the menu as well.

The refreshed MG ZS EV will be offered in three trim levels in the UK: SE, Trophy and Trophy Connect. The base model features decent equipment including automatic air conditioning, bi-function LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and push-button start, 360-degree parking camera, sat nav, and multiple USB charging points.

The Trophy model starts at £30,995 ($42,250) and adds a panoramic roof, leather-style seats, roof rails, heated front seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat, rain-sensing wipers, and wireless phone charging.

The range-topping Trophy Connect is priced from £31,495 ($42,940) and adds iSmart with live services (weather, traffic and Amazon Prime). All models feature the MG Pilot suite of driver assistance systems as standard.

In mainland Europe, the facelifted MG ZS EV is also available with a 51 kWh battery offering 200 miles (320 km) of range. EU prices start at €30,990 for the Standard Range model and €34,990 for the Long Range.