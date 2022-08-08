MG Motor has announced UK pricing for the all-new MG4 EV, which it describes as an "affordable compact EV without compromise."

Arriving in the United Kingdom in September, the all-electric compact hatchback will be offered in three specifications at launch: MG4 EV SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range.

The base SE Standard Range model is priced from £25,995 ($31,545) and features a 51-kWh battery enabling a WLTP range of 218 miles (350 kilometers). Standard equipment includes the MG Pilot advanced driver assistance system, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 7-inch driver display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, automatic LED headlights and rear lights, rear parking sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control and MG iSmart app connectivity.

Priced from £28,495 ($34,545), the MG4 SE Long Range model gets the larger 64-kWh pack which is capable of 281 miles (452 kilometers) of range on the WLTP Combined cycle. Compared to the smaller battery, the 64-kWh charges faster at up to 135 kW, enabling a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% to 80% using a 150 kW DC rapid charger.

The SE Long Range also gets additional standard kit compared to the SE Standard Range, including MG's Active Grille Shutter System (AGS). The feature regulates air flow according to vehicle requirements and is said to improve aerodynamic efficiency by up to 30% and can increase EV range by as much as 10%.

The MG4 EV Trophy will be the highest available specification at launch with a base price of £31,495 ($38,170). The range-topping model also gets the bigger battery but a lower range rating of 270 miles (434 kilometers)—likely because it's a heavier car.

Trophy models are equipped with an upgraded MG Pilot system that adds Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). In addition, the MG4 EV Trophy gets a two-tone roof, rear privacy glass, twin aero rear spoiler, leather interior with electric driver's seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth key, satellite navigation, 360 camera, wireless phone charging and an upgraded MG iSmart system compatible with live services.

Based on parent company SAIC Motor's Modular Scalable Platform, all MG4 EV models come with a single motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration and promise "superb roadholding and engagement," thanks to 50:50 weight distribution, RWD configuration and a low center of gravity.

MG Motor also says the MG4 EV offers “exceptional storage, cabin and boot space” within its compact exterior dimensions thanks to its stretched 2,705-mm (106.5-in) wheelbase. More specifications and full pricing will be announced closer to the MG EV’s September launch date.