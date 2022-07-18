MG Motor has announced UK pricing for the facelifted MG5 EV wagon, which is available to order now in a choice of two specification levels.

The refreshed MG5 EV starts at £30,995 ($37,160) in SE trim and £33,495 ($40,160) in Trophy trim, with both models expected to start customer deliveries before the end of 2022. The prices no longer include the UK's Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) that was axed in June 2022. The outgoing MG5 EV in Long Range form used to start at £26,495 with the PiCG included.

The SAIC-owned automaker claims both specifications offer "fantastic levels of standard equipment," including redesigned front and rear ends, enhanced LED headlights as standard, new 16-inch (SE) and 17-inch (Trophy) wheel designs and two new exterior colors compared to the outgoing model.

Inside, the facelifted MG5 EV gets a 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment system with upgraded software, now capable of supporting iSMART connected car functionality through MG's dedicated smartphone app.

Customers who opt for the base SE trim will also get things like the sMG Pilot ADAS suite, automatic LED headlights and taillights, roof rails, rear parking camera, adaptive cruise control and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto as standard.

Gallery: 2023 MG MG5 EV in UK specification

4 Photos

The Trophy specification adds rear privacy glass, leather interior with electric seat adjustment and heated front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, rain sensing wipers and a 360-degree camera.

The new MG5 EV can now tow up to 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) and is also equipped with Vehicle-To-Load (V2L) capability, allowing users to power other electric devices such as e-bikes, portable heaters and camping equipment using the energy stored in the battery.

MG Motor UK did not provide detailed specifications and range estimates, but the facelifted MG5 EV available in mainland Europe offers two battery choices. The standard one is an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) pack with a capacity of 50.3 kWh offering a WLTP range of 320 kilometers (199 miles), while the long range battery is an NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt) pack with a capacity of 61.1 kWh offering more than 400 kilometers (295 miles) of range.

The standard range model features a 130-kW (174-hp) electric motor while the long range version gets a 115-kW (154-hp) motor; both deliver 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) of maximum torque.

Since its introduction in September 2020, the MG5 EV has become the UK's fifth best-selling electric vehicle. Together with the newly announced MG4 that will launch in September, the MG5 is expected to significantly expand the appeal of the brand's EV lineup.