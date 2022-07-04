MG Motor UK has confirmed that the all-new MG4 EV will launch in the United Kingdom in September as the first in a series of MG models to use SAIC Motor's advanced Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) architecture.

Previewed last week in left-hand-drive form for continental European markets, the MG4 EV is now revealed in right-hand-drive configuration for the UK market.

The most important thing to know about the MG4 EV is that it debuts parent company SAIC Motor's MSP architecture in Europe. On the electric compact hatchback, the platform will launch with rear-wheel drive and a 50:50 weight distribution for an "enhanced driving experience."

"The MG4 EV is a key part of the next phase of growth for MG. Our new MSP architecture will enable us to offer multiple options for the rapidly expanding UK electric car market, with all choices reinforcing our reputation for outstanding design, market-leading technology, and excellent value for money." David Allison, Head of Product & Planning at MG Motor UK

Gallery: 2023 MG MG4 EV in UK specification

5 Photos

The platform integrates a particularly flat battery with a height of just 110 mm (4.3 in), which MG claims is the flattest battery developed by SAIC Motor and the thinnest in its class. Featuring horizontally arranged cells, the so-called One Pack battery is said to have an edge in its class in terms of interior space, weight and safety.

The MG4 EV will be initially available with battery capacities of 51 kWh and 64 kWh enabling 218 miles (350 kilometers) and 281 miles (450 kilometers) of range on the WLTP cycle, respectively. The smaller battery powers a 125-kW (168-hp) electric motor while the larger pack supplies energy to a 150-kW (201-hp) motor—both driving the rear wheels.

The more powerful model sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 8 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 160 km/h (99 mph). MG says it plans further variants of the MG4 EV, including dual-motor all-wheel drive.

The MSP architecture enables vehicles to receive Over-The-Air (OTA) updates throughout their lifecycle and allows integration with future technologies including battery swap systems.

MG Motor UK will soon announce further details on the new MG4 EV, including pricing, full specifications and first viewings.