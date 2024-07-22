It's a well-worn trope among American car enthusiasts that Europe gets all the coolest cars. Things haven't changed much in the electric era.

The MG Cyberster, which launches in Europe this summer, is a prime example. It's a slick, two-door convertible with scissor doors and tons of power that costs around 55,000 pounds, equivalent to about $71,000. It's doubtful the roadster will ever come to the U.S., but we can learn a bit about this forbidden fruit thanks to the series of tubes we call the internet.

Get Fully Charged The MG Cyberster MG, the iconic British brand, is now owned by a Chinese automaker and sells primarily electric cars. The Cyberster is its new two-door sports car. U

Mat Watson of the CarWow YouTube channel offers up a detailed rundown of the EV's high and low points in a recent video. Check it out above for Watson's full take, or stick with me for some highlights.

The most exciting thing about the Cyberster, without question, is its scissor doors. They swing up and down electronically, which is undeniably cool. However, Watson took issue with how slowly they move and that they have prominent sensors on them.

As far as exterior styling goes, he praised its sleek front end but bashed its "childish" rear, which has turn signals that resemble arrows.

He said the interior felt high quality but also was awkwardly laid out in some ways. For example, the steering wheel blocks the driver's view of the two touchscreens that flank the main gauge cluster. The gear selector takes up a ton of space. And a centrally located grab handle blocks the passenger's access to their climate controls.

Gallery: 2024 MG Cyberster Roadster

2 Photos

Out on the road, the Cyberster is incredibly quick, but not all that engaging to drive, he said. But maybe the Cyberster's biggest selling point is just how unique it is, Watson said. In a world full of electric SUVs and sedans, a battery-powered roadster stands out. There isn't really anything else like it on sale in Europe or the U.S. today.

Another interesting tidbit: MGs are now made by a Chinese company, so the Cyberster is yet another example of the impressive EVs coming out of China these days. The world's EV leader isn't just pumping out commuter cars for global markets. It's taking some bigger swings, even if not everything is landing with a European audience.

While Chinese EV companies like BYD certainly have a leg up on cost—thanks partly to years of generous government subsidies for the country's EV industry—they still need to create designs and experiences that appeal to a global buyer. That may take some hard work.

Watson's verdict: The Cyberster isn't a great driver's car, but it still could be a good buy nonetheless.

"If you want a roadster that is just awesomely involving to drive, do not get this. Get yourself a Porsche Boxster," he said. "However, if you want an electric convertible or a convertible that’s really good for cruising, [and] has bags of performance for the money, this is the only car you can buy right now.”

Contact the author: tim.levin@insideevs.com