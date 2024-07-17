Just a few years ago, the Tesla Model 3 seemed invincible. The electric sedan seemed like the go-to vehicle for early adopters in the U.S., as well as Europe and China. It offered cutting-edge software, seamless integration with the Supercharger network and performance that was the envy of top automakers. Then BYD launched the Seal in China in 2022 and in Europe in the fall of 2023. And the barrage of comparisons with Tesla’s new fierce rival began.

The Seal matched the Model 3 in pretty much every category and its all-wheel-drive version is not only cheaper, but also slightly quicker according to CarWow drag tests.

Get Fully Charged China's burgeoning EV market. No country has democratized and commercialized electric vehicles and EV batteries like China. Its plug-in car market achieved a staggering 44% market share in May 2024. The U.S. has taken its own measures to catch-up, but we'll have to find out if they ever come to fruition.

The Seal has mostly garnered positive reviews from the automotive press in Europe. In InsideEVs’ review of it, our correspondent Alex Goy came out impressed, but found that it wasn’t as polished as it could have been. But what is it like from the lens of an expert American reviewer?

InsideEVs’ pal Kyle Conner, the host of Out of Spec Reviews, traveled to Europe to test drive a bunch of Chinese EVs, including the BYD Seal. In his words, the Seal has “Audi-level build quality” on the outside and inside, it’s “way more luxurious than the Model 3.”

Before we delve deeper, here’s some background. The electric sedans are closely matched on paper. In the U.K., for example, the Seal starts at approximately £45,000 for the rear-wheel-drive version and £48,000 for the all-wheel drive. The RWD delivers a WLTP range of 354 miles, while the AWD has a range of 323 miles.

The RWD Model 3 starts at just under £40,000 and has a range of 318 miles whereas the £50,000 Long Range AWD has a WLTP range of 390 miles.

Space optimization seems to be great on the Seal. Conner said it has one of the best rear seats in its category and the knee room is “Ioniq 6-like.” According to him, the overall interior has Genesis-levels of luxury whereas space is comparable to a Model S than a Model 3.

The Seal is powered by an 82 kilowatt-hour structural “Blade” battery pack, based on the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry. LFP packs are comparatively less energy dense than traditional nickel-based chemistries, but they’re more cost-effective and last longer. Even the entry-level Model 3 gets an LFP pack.

He also seemed to love the infotainment system. You can change its orientation from horizontal to vertical, or vice versa, depending on what suits you the best and the screen itself appears snappy and responsive. Unlike Tesla and GM, who are moving away from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BYD still offers both features on the Seal.

From behind the wheel, Conner said the Seal felt as fast as the Model 3 performance. “No doubt it’s geared towards luxury and comfort. But if you look at it from a performance standpoint, it’s actually pretty capable,” he said.

In terms of ride and handling, there’s no reason to write-off the Seal. “Chinese cars haven’t been really known for their chassis dynamics or performance. But whoever did the chassis on this definitely paid some attention,” Conner said.

We’re unlikely to see the BYD Seal here in the U.S. anytime soon, or ever. Chinese imports are subject to punitive tariffs here, despite studies showing that 76% of American buyers under the age of 40 were open to Chinese-branded EVs.

U.S. automakers have several affordable models in the pipeline. Now buyers hope that they’ll also be competitive. All said, the video above is worth watching if you want to learn about the BYD Seal from a pure American lens.