LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) announced the milestone of 5,000 sales of its plug-in hybrid TX taxi model since it entered production in January 2018.

The jubilee vehicle went to a customer in Berlin, Germany, where customers can get hefty incentives:

"Customers in Germany can take advantage of government subsidies intended to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles. The government office, Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA), offers a subsidy of €5,625 to use against the purchase price of an LEVC TX. In Berlin, the TX also qualifies for ‘Inklusionsfoerderung’, a €15,000 subsidy for taxi drivers that can provide wheelchair-friendly transport."

LEVC TX taxis were sold so far in 17 countries around the world and they covered a total distance of 188 million miles (302 km million km).

It's great to see a solid number, but when we compare it to 2,507 units in 2019, and less than 1,300 in 2018, it turns out that only 1,200 were sold between January 2020 and mid-March 2021.

We guess that LEVC's business was significantly hit by the COVID-19-related lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Hopefully, the increase of online purchases transferred into a higher demand for the LEVC VN5 light commercial van.

Gallery: LEVC TX electric taxis

28 Photos

LEVC TX Taxi/TX Shuttle specs: