The automotive market in the Netherlands, just like in many other European countries, is suffering a lot and noted a 26% year-over-year decline in February.

The decrease includes also plug-in electric cars. The number of new registrations amounted to 2,952 (down 20% year-over-year), but the market share actually improved a little bit, to 14%.

Most of the plug-ins happen to be PHEVs, but BEVs are expected to gradually return to form in the coming months.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – February 2021

The total number of registrations after the first two months is 7,384 and the average market share is 13% (including 4.1% for all-electric cars).

Model rank

For the second month in a row, the best selling model happens to be the Volvo XC40 PHEV (231 in February and 596 YTD). Its all-electric brother was fifth (114 and 154 YTD).

In second was the Nissan LEAF (128), followed by the Renault ZOE and the Kia Niro EV. Overall, there were eight BEVs in the top 10 in February, but because of January, year-to-date, plug-in hybrids are in the lead.

The Volkswagen ID.3 was 10th in February with only 68 registrations), while Tesla Model 3 was not even listed in the top 20 (37 units). Hopefully, those best-selling BEVs from the previous periods will return to form. March should give us a better answer to how well those cars sell this year (due to periodical supplies and potential self-registrations in late 2020).

Among other news, it seems that the Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) is selling in relatively high numbers again, after the unfortunate battery recall in 2020.

Top 20 for the month and YTD: