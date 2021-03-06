The number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Norway increased in February to 8,452 (up 20% year-over-year). The market share remains very high at 79%!

An interesting thing is that the sales of all-electric cars were almost at the level from 2020, while the plug-in hybrids are surging at 77% year-over-year.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 5,074 ( down 1.4% , at 47.5% market share) + 632 ‘used’ + 417 vans (416 new and 1 used)

( , at market share) + 632 ‘used’ + 417 vans (416 new and 1 used) PHEVs: 3,378 ( up 76.9% , at 31.6% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 8,452 (up 19.8%, at 79.1% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – February 2021

So far this year, 16,761 new plug-ins were registered, which is about 80% of the total market. The remaining 20% falls on conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 10,535 ( up 12% , at 50.2% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 6,226 ( up 63% , at 29.7% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 16,761 (up 27%, at 79.9% market share)

Models

The top-selling all-electric model in Norway is the Audi e-tron (no change here) with 618 registrations in February alone (1,352 YTD).

We guess that the Toyota RAV4 Prime might be high in Norway, but we don't know the share out of the total number of 749 RAV4. Another unknown is also the Volvo XC40 (BEV and PHEV actually), which also had a strong total result of 686 units.

Among the models that can be easily identified, the Polestar 2 and Nissan LEAF noted good results of respectively 422 and 394 registrations.

Finally, we saw the Tesla Model 3 among the top models in Norway again (334 in February), but there is no sign of the Volkswagen ID.3. Maybe in March then?

The BEV registration results already in our database:

Audi e-tron - 618

Polestar 2 - 422

Nissan LEAF - 394

Tesla Model 3 - 334

MG ZS EV - 225

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 157

BMW i3 - 139

Mazda MX-30 - 103

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD