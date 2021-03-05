As we recently reported, Stellantis has joined the club as yet another automaker to officially announce an all-electric future. However, we've heard those words before – for years, in fact – from many legacy automakers. Now, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares spells it all out for us, and we're impressed with his plans.

According to a recent article in Automotive News, Stellantis plans to go "full throttle" on battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Moreover, Tavares says hybrid powertrains will "eventually disappear," which is a big statement coming from the CEO of the newly formed automaker, which officially began operations in January 2021.

Stellantis is comprised of 14 brands across France, Germany, Italy, and the United States. Tavares points out that the areas it serves are all working toward an eventual ban on gas-powered cars. He shared:

"We are going full throttle on battery-electric vehicles, as we believe the mix of sales within electrified vehicles will move very fast to pure BEVs." "We aren't thinking we'll still have mild hybrids or plug-in hybrids."

To take it a step further, Tavares revealed a presentation asserting that Stellantis would be "emissions-compliant from Day 1," with a goal to meet targets by 2025. The automaker will launch 10 new "high voltage" vehicles this year, which will consist of a mix of BEVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The automaker already has two dedicated EV platforms, which can't be said about many competing legacy automakers. According to Tavares, range is one of the main focuses at this time. He said:

"I am challenging my engineers hard. We are working very hard on the energy storage capabilities, but also on the energy efficiency ratio of the electric motors, on transmissions, on aerodynamics."

Check out the Automotive News story for more details. Then, let us know what you think of Stellantis as a whole. Will its plan play out as intended?