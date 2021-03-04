FedEx Corp. announced a major electrification push as part of a broader commitment to become carbon-neutral by 2040.

The company intends to invest more than $2 billion in three key areas: vehicle electrification, sustainable energy, and carbon sequestration.

In the case of vehicles, the plan is to gradually electrify the entire FedEx parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet (of more than 200,000 vehicles) by 2040.

In the first step, 50% of FedEx Express global PUD vehicle purchases will be electric by 2025. By 2030, it will be 100%, and as the fleet of remaining conventional vehicles age, the company will become 100% zero-emission.

In other words, the path was set and time is ticking. If the progress of EVs is quicker, FedEx might even be tempted to accelerate the electrification.

As we know from the previous news, FedEx is going to get the first 500 GM's BrightDrop EV600, starting in late 2021. A lot depends on the trial of those vehicles as FedEx will need tens of thousands of electric vans.