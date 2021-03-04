LG Chem's LG Energy Solution is expected to cover 70% of the costs related to the large global battery recall of roughly 82,000 Hyundai electric vehicles.

The news comes from Yonhap news agency and South Korean media (via Reuters) and is not a big surprise, as some analysts expected that LG Chem would have to pay the majority of the bill.

The recall includes mostly Hyundai Kona Electric (75,680), but Hyundai IONIQ Electric and Hyundai Elec City electric buses are also included.

Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai IONIQ Electric

The total cost of the recall (including the previous BMS recall) is estimated at 1 trillion won ($900 million), which would mean that LG Chem will pay $630 million, and the remaining $270 million will fall on Hyundai.

For comparison, LG Chem's LG Energy Solution operating profits in 2020 were estimated at 388 billion KRW ($350 million).

Time will tell whether the final ratio will really be 70%/30% and how it might influence the case of 68,677 Chevrolet Bolt EVs. So far, GM is not recalling batteries and we saw reports that the company seeks a software solution pointing out that the cells (also from LG Chem) are slightly different.