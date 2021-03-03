It seems Ford is having delivery delays with the Mustang Mach-E. An email from Ford to a Mach-E customer posted on the Mach-E Club forum states that Ford is having a hard time delivering Mach-Es on time and is offering customers $1,000 off their order and 250 kWh of free charging.

"We know you are anxious to get driving and experience the 0-60 thrills, zero emissions and more from the Mustang Mach-E. Because we believe that customers should be treated like family, we are providing you a $1000 1 private offer on your Mustang Mach-E at time of delivery at your Ford dealership. Your dealer is aware of this unique offer. If you have already taken delivery, you can contact Ford at the number listed below to claim this offer2. We are also providing you an additional 250 kWh3 of complimentary DC fast charging on us."

Several members of the forum have also gotten the email, but most say they didn't receive the $1,000 off, just the 250 kWh of free charging. It isn't clear why some are getting both and others just the free charging. It could be related to how long the delay is for that particular order. In the email, Ford stated that the delays are due to quality checks:

"We continue to build and ship vehicles every day, but we’re doing so with a meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality. Your vehicle timing was impacted by more than one of these quality checks."

The Mustang Mach-E is an all-new product and it's an EV. Production and delivery delays are almost inevitable. Large automakers sometimes have delays on traditional combustion models as well. Expect to hear about more delays now that many large automakers are producing EVs. The same goes for EV start-ups, most have already announced production delays, and delivery delays will probably happen as well.

Here is the full email: