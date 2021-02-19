Alex from the Alex on Autos YouTube channel ordered the Mach-E in a very Tesla-esque way: putting down an initial deposit ($500) at the launch event and waiting a long time to get it (14 months). The difference is going through a dealership to complete the sale.

But, what’s interesting is how he was able to "lease" it through Ford. It’s not a traditional lease. You borrow the money from Ford like a loan, and Ford has an agreement to buy the car back from you at a certain price if you meet the contract stipulations.

However, your name is on the title. He says this allows Ford to give you the entire $7,500 tax credit, which isn’t always the case with traditional leases. He plans to keep it for 9-12 months and buy it out with a big balloon payment.

Mustang Mach-E Order page showing lease option.

If you go to the Mach-E order site and build the one you want, you can then click on the Financing button on the upper left of the screen. If you want to “lease” it from Ford, click on the Ford Options Plan (interesting name). Then you can plug in the term length, mileage, and down payment to see your monthly estimate. You will have an Order Page showing the progress of your Mach-E after placing the order.

He chose the Premium trim with the extended battery pack (88 kWh vs. 68 kWh in the standard range), and dual motors (AWD). At the 1:19 mark in the video, he shows you the price for his Mach-E. I don’t know how the price started at $42,895, because when I built the same Mach-E it comes out to $56,200.

Regardless, what’s interesting is the $4,100 he got in incentives on top of the $7,500 tax credit, making the price $31,295 (theoretically). The Tesla Model Y Standard Range (RWD) starts at $39,990 and the Long Range (AWD) at $49,990. Just keep in in mind that Teslas don’t qualify for the $7,500 tax credit anymore, but that will change if the Green Act bill passes.

Watch the follow-up videos to this one if you’re thinking of getting a Ford Mustang Mach-E. I’ve met Alex. The guy loves EVs, is knowledgeable about them, and has been reviewing cars for a long time.