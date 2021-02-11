While YouTube is full of all sorts of ridiculous content, POV driving videos and vehicle reviews can be very helpful, especially if they're well done. This has become increasingly true in the midst of a global pandemic, and in a time when new EVs are coming to market, but not yet necessarily available for test drives. That said, this Ford Mustang Mach-E POV test drive and review is a solid resource.

The Mach-e is an all-new electric crossover with Mustang DNA. Ford developed it to compete with the Tesla Model Y electric crossover, as well as the popular Tesla Model 3. As expected, the Mustang Mach-E places a major emphasis on performance, which is arguably an edge Tesla has over most other EVs available today, aside from perhaps very pricey EVs like the Porsche Taycan.

The review focuses on the Mach-E Premium AWD. Its price as tested comes in at $56,440, including destination. YouTube channel TheTopher provided the following information about its Mach-E test car:

The Numbers:

MPGe: 96 city / 84 highway

346 hp, 348 lb-ft torque extended range eAWD with 270 miles of range (88 kWh extended range)

0-60 in 4.8 seconds

MSRP: $49,700

Optional extras:

19" Alloy wheels with painted pockets

88 kWh extended battery

225/55R19 A/S BSW Tires

Interior Protection Package

The video begins with the usual walk around, which includes details about its specs and features. However, it's filmed from a POV perspective, so it's as if you're actually walking around the car and checking it out for yourself. TheTopher pays special attention to the Mach-E's touch screen and interior controls and features.

After the detailed look at the Mach-E, TheTopher puts you in the driver's seat for a POV drive of the all-electric pony. Overall, he's very impressed with the Mach-E. He says Ford did a solid job developing the electric Mustang, and it drives like a $50,000 to $60,000 car, which makes sense since he's driving a $56,000 electric car.

Check out the video to get into the driver's seat. Once you've watched, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.