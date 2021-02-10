What does Consumer Reports think of all the changes made to the upcoming, refreshed Model S? Is the publication a fan of the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E? Place your bets before reading and watching the video. We've placed ours.

For our readers who have been following the EV segment for a time, you're likely aware that Consumer Reports (CR) has a love/hate relationship with Tesla. At InsideEVs, we don't necessarily see this as a good thing or a bad thing, but rather, simply a reality.

It's hard not to have a love/hate relationship with Tesla, especially if you're in CR's shoes. The electric automaker makes stylish, innovative cars that are not only spacious, comfortable, and practical, but also high-performance machines with incredible range. However, Tesla's sometimes crazy ideas and innovations, its outspoken CEO Elon Musk, and its very "different" way of doing things can lead to an organization like CR moving forward with increasing skepticism and scrutiny.

To take it a step further, Consumer Reports as a whole would certainly tell you that no one on the team "hates" Tesla, nor are any of them Tesla "lovers." Instead, they use their consumer surveys, test drives, and technology assessments to provide insights into the automaker's vehicles, good and bad.

Keep in mind, Consumer Reports has several different hosts and guests that talk on its videos. Some may be more excited about Tesla and EVs than others. This is likely by design, as they're trying to give viewers a variety of insights and opinions.

With all of that said, we could have guessed what the CR team might think of the Model S' updates. C'mon, it has a yoke instead of a steering wheel, there are no longer stalks on the steering column, and the Plaid+ is essentially a racing rocket to be used on public roads. Not to mention the cars' Full Self-Driving Beta technology that actually isn't yet full-self-driving capable.

Before we watched the video, we also guessed what the publication may think of the Mustang Mach-E. This is mostly because we know what we think of it, and most reports have been very positive. Needless to say, Jake Fisher says after 22 years of testing and reporting on cars, he was pretty much blown away by the all-electric pony.

The video above has a whole lot to take in, so we'll leave you to it. Watch it to see if your bets were correct. Then, start a conversation in the comment section below