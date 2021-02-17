Who better than award-winning automotive journalist and New York Times contributor Tom Voelk to tell us all about the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover? Well, there may certainly be journalists you prefer more (or less), but Voelk has plenty to share about the Mustang Mach-E.

In his spare time, Tom Voelk shoots, writes, and edits his own car review videos. He promises a new car review every Tuesday, and his YouTube channel has a multitude of content. However, we will be fair to say Voelk doesn't focus on electric cars, and his channel is notable void of any Tesla content, so this real-world Mustang Mach-E review is not simply a Tesla Model Y comparison like many of the videos out there, which may be refreshing to some of our readers.

Of course, Voelk notes in the video description, "Let’s get past the Mustang name controversy." However, he opens the video talking about the name controversy. Sadly, it's actually a reality that some people won't buy the Mach-E because they'd rather boycott its name. This just goes to show you how many hardcore car owners feel about EVs and the future of transportation.

Voelk goes on to say that Ford really "nailed it" with its new all-electric high-performance crossover pony. He spent nearly a week with the Mustang Mach-E Premium. He says the car is the standard-range version with all-wheel drive and a 66-kWh battery pack. It also has to shortest range in the lineup, at an EPA-estimated 211 miles.

Voelk answers a host of questions in his in-depth coverage of the Mach-E. He addresses the crossover's real-world worthiness with regard to range, charging, charging speed, family-friendly accommodations, the FordPass Charging Network, and the SYNC 4A interface.

Without further ado, check out the video for all the interesting details. Then, scroll down and leave us a comment.