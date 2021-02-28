The car market in Europe was down by 26% year-over-year in January 2021, but that did not stop plug-ins from growing.

According to EV Sales Blog, some 112,593 passenger plug-in electric car sales were registered last month (up 50% year-over-year), which represents 14% of the total market. For comparison, a year ago the market share was 6.6%, while the average for 2020 is 11%.

January 2021 was a pretty unusual month for plug-ins in Europe. BEVs were in kind of a rest mode after the rush in 2020, while PHEVs dominated the plug-in segment (58% share, much higher growth rate).

Sales by type:

BEVs: over 47,000 (up 18% year-over-year) and 5.6% of the market

PHEVs: over 65,000 (up 85% year-over-year) and 8.4% of the market

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – January 2021

The most popular models in January

The plug-in hybrid Volvo XC40 PHEV surprised everyone with its first place in January (3,543), ahead of the Renault ZOE (3,520) and the Kia Niro EV (3,123). In fourth was the plug-in hybrid BMW 330e.

The star of December - the Volkswagen ID.3 - was fifth with 2,978, while the Tesla Model 3 is outside top 20.

Top 20 models for the month and YTD: