Here is an outstanding quick walk-around and close-up video presenting a pre-production Hyundai Ioniq 5 spotted at a fast-charging station in South Korea.

According to CarSceneKorea, there are more of these prototypes running around. This one is a Phantom Black - like the prototype that we saw in the spy images.

A lucky reporter was able to take a close look at the car over a few hours and we are promised to soon see a full review video with more details.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 spied without camouflage Hyundai IONIQ 5 (2021)

By the way, it seems that there is a camouflaged Kia "CV" prototype (or Genesis GV60 EV) charging too.

The interest in Hyundai Ioniq 5 is huge - the manufacturer already confirmed it in its home market and in Europe - so we guess that there will be tons of reviews coming soon.

To know more about the new BEV from South Korea, check our Hyundai Ioniq 5 debut post.

Update: One more video with the Hyundai Ioniq 5: