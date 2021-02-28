Let's take a look at the car from various angles.
Here is an outstanding quick walk-around and close-up video presenting a pre-production Hyundai Ioniq 5 spotted at a fast-charging station in South Korea.
According to CarSceneKorea, there are more of these prototypes running around. This one is a Phantom Black - like the prototype that we saw in the spy images.
A lucky reporter was able to take a close look at the car over a few hours and we are promised to soon see a full review video with more details.
By the way, it seems that there is a camouflaged Kia "CV" prototype (or Genesis GV60 EV) charging too.
The interest in Hyundai Ioniq 5 is huge - the manufacturer already confirmed it in its home market and in Europe - so we guess that there will be tons of reviews coming soon.
To know more about the new BEV from South Korea, check our Hyundai Ioniq 5 debut post.
Update: One more video with the Hyundai Ioniq 5:
