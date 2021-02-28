In France, passenger car registrations decreased by roughly 6% year-over-year in January, while the plug-in market basically maintained its volume.

In total, some 15,812 plug-in cars were registered (up 2.4% year-over-year). 14,691 of those cars were passenger cars and they account for a 11.6% of the market.

Probably the most striking thing is that the plug-in hybrids more than doubled, while all-electric car registrations are down 41%!

Passenger BEVs: 6,471 - down 40.9% at 5.1% market share

- down 40.9% at 5.1% market share Passenger PHEVs: 8,220 - up 116% at 6.5% market share

- up 116% at 6.5% market share Light commercial BEVs: 1,121 - up 66%

- up 66% Total plug-ins: 15,812 - up 2.4%

Plug-in car sales in France – January 2021

Is France switching to PHEVs? Well, it might have a lot to do with the model allocation (in late 2020 some manufacturers self-registered a lot of BEVs that are now sold to customers).

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models (all-electric)

Another interesting thing is that the Renault ZOE is no longer the most registered passenger plug-in car. It's not even second, as the two top places were taken by the Peugeot e-3008 plug-in hybrid (1,413) and the Peugeot e-208 (1,346). The Renault ZOE noted 1,013 units.

There is no Tesla Model 3 on the list of the most popular models, and the Volkswagen ID.3 was barely 10th BEV with 142 units.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France:

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by EV Sales Blog: