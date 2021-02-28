A pretty unusual start of the year with plug-in hybrids now above all-electric cars.
In France, passenger car registrations decreased by roughly 6% year-over-year in January, while the plug-in market basically maintained its volume.
In total, some 15,812 plug-in cars were registered (up 2.4% year-over-year). 14,691 of those cars were passenger cars and they account for a 11.6% of the market.
Probably the most striking thing is that the plug-in hybrids more than doubled, while all-electric car registrations are down 41%!
- Passenger BEVs: 6,471 - down 40.9% at 5.1% market share
- Passenger PHEVs: 8,220 - up 116% at 6.5% market share
- Light commercial BEVs: 1,121 - up 66%
- Total plug-ins: 15,812 - up 2.4%
Plug-in car sales in France – January 2021
Is France switching to PHEVs? Well, it might have a lot to do with the model allocation (in late 2020 some manufacturers self-registered a lot of BEVs that are now sold to customers).
*some data on the charts are estimated
Models (all-electric)
Another interesting thing is that the Renault ZOE is no longer the most registered passenger plug-in car. It's not even second, as the two top places were taken by the Peugeot e-3008 plug-in hybrid (1,413) and the Peugeot e-208 (1,346). The Renault ZOE noted 1,013 units.
There is no Tesla Model 3 on the list of the most popular models, and the Volkswagen ID.3 was barely 10th BEV with 142 units.
Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France:
Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by EV Sales Blog:
Sources: L’Avere-France, EV-volumes.com via EV Sales Blog
