When choosing a tire for you electric vehicle, you will have to make a compromise and either go for one that offers low rolling resistance (and thus ensure the vehicle gets decent range), or get one that provides superior grip and traction, but at the same time it will decrease range. This is particularly problematic if you own a sportier EV, but Michelin says it has the answer with its new Pilot Sport EV tire, specially designed for electric sports cars.

The French tire giant says it used expertise gained in Formula E when developing this tire - this is the first such tire ever launched by Michelin and the manufacturer explains that

the Pilot Sport EV benefits directly from the progress Michelin has achieved over six seasons in Formula E and incorporates ElectricGrip Compound technology which features a hard compound for the center of the tread to provide the grip required to handle high torque characteristics of electric sports cars. The sidewalls carry over the same pattern and velvet-finish markings of Michelin's Formula E tire.

Gallery: Michelin Pilot Sport EV

3 Photos

It promises to have low road noise levels, but also good grip on wet and dry roads. It is even said to boost range by up to 37 miles, although in the small print at the end of the press release, Michelin points out that said value only applies when

comparing a 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV (6.7kg/t) with the same-sized MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV (8.8kg/t). In the case of an electric vehicle weighing 2,151kg with a range of 540km, the difference (2.1kg/t) equates to more than 60km of additional range, or more than 10 percent of the original range.

An electric vehicle tire needs to take the extra weight that an EV carries into account. In this respect, it’s similar to a tire designed for SUVs, with extra reinforcement in the sidewall. The tire is already available in China, will be made available in Europe and the United States later in 2021, in sizes ranging from 18- to 22-inch.