The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was just revealed and it’s already causing quite a buzz. The video above gives a detailed review of all the features this all-new EV has. In case you don’t want to watch the whole video, I will outline the most impressive features.

Electrical Architecture

The compact EV will boast an 800-volt electrical architecture, the same as a Porsche Taycan, and double that of Tesla’s 400-volt system. This means charging will be fast. The company claims it only takes 18 minutes to charge 80 percent of the battery. The charging port can open with a button, the key fob, or with a smartphone app.

Vehicle-to-Load

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) is a first! Owners can use the battery pack to power many things. For example, you can power devices or appliances inside or out of the Ioniq 5 by plugging in a unique outlet connector to the charging port or from the three-prong outlet in the back seat. What’s even cooler is being able to charge other EVs. You read that correctly, the Ioniq 5 can charge other EVs in the case of an emergency (or to show off).

Long Wheelbase

The wheelbase is long, about 118 inches. That's longer than any Hyundai model including the large Palisade SUV. This means more interior room. The floor is also completely flat. That’s the beauty of a dedicated EV platform. The Ioniq 5 rides on the company’s new E-GMP platform. Just look at those short overhangs. In case you're curious, the wheelbase of a Tesla Model S is 116.5 inches.

Relaxion

Relaxion is what the automaker calls the front seats that recline almost all the way. The Ford F-150 isn’t the only one now. Hyudai says drivers can use this feature while charging or for resting. Both the instrument cluster and center touchscreen are 12.3 inches and the Ioniq 5 sports a column shifter. The drive mode selector is on the steering wheel, like a Porsche.

Trailer Mode and AR Mode

Who would have thought an EV would have a Tailer Mode, but the Ioniq 5 does. When the mode is selected, the driving range automatically adjusts to the weight of the trailer in tow. Like many EVs, the Ioniq 5 has one-pedal driving, but unlike many, it can stop on a downhill slope. AR (augmented reality) mode is basically a huge head-up display (HUD) that helps you drive.

Remote Self-Parking

The Ioniq 5 will be loaded to the gills with driver-assist features including changing lanes on its own. However, what’s interesting is the self-parking system. You can decide to stay in the car while it parks itself or stand outside and remotely use the key fob to complete the parking job.

Solar Panels

Lastly, the Ioniq 5’s solar panel roof will help charge the battery pack and prevents the 12-volt battery from dying.

For a complete review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, click here.