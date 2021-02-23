Hyundai has officially revealed its all-new all-electric Ioniq 5. The floodgates are now open, so you can expect an onslaught of articles about the EV, as well as many new videos. We regularly share videos produced by Alex on Autos since they're concise and informative. Plus, we value his opinion. So, what does Alex think of the Ioniq 5? We'll get to that in a moment, but first, we should tell you what we think.

We've been eagerly awaiting the official reveal of the upcoming Ioniq 5 hatchback. However, it's not actually a hatch, but a CUV. There's just so much to like about it we're adding it to the very short list of EVs we'd actually buy.

Gallery: Hyundai IONIQ 5 (2021)

41 Photos

Yes, that's right. Each time a new EV comes to market, our team informally decides if we would actually buy it or not. It's sad to say, almost every EV that comes to market goes on our "Would Never Buy It" list. Often it's because it's either too expensive, it doesn't have enough range, it's not available in our market, or it's simply not that practical.

While we don't know how much the Ioniq 5 will cost, it's expected to start around $30,000 or less. If that's true, it will certainly go on our list of "Would Buy" electric cars. In fact, we'd be lying if we said we weren't truly impressed by the Ioniq 5 for a multitude of reasons. Hopefully, Hyundai gets it here quickly and sells it in numbers.

Much like our team at InsideEVs, Alex is impressed with the Ioniq 5, even though he produced the video without a lot of information. We can expect that, as usual, he'll be providing a much more in-depth follow-up at a later date, which we plan to share with you here.

Alex says the Ioniq 5 could mark a turning point for EVs in the United States. It's stunning to look at, it has enormous wheels, two battery options, plenty of range, available rear- and all-wheel drive, a sleek and futuristic cabin, and it will charge in just 18 minutes. And, that's really just the tip of the iceberg.

Check out the video above for much more information. Then, tell us how you feel about the Hyundai Ioniq 5.