Today is the day of the world premiere of the all-new all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is considered as one of the top upcoming BEVs.

While the world is focused on collecting all the details about the Ioniq 5, our spy photographers just found one without camouflage, undergoing some final winter testing.

It's the first time we see the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the real world. It looks pretty good in black with silver elements. The proportions are unique, especially for the city, and it's a great combination of retro and futuristic style.

We are eager to see more images in different colors as this might be a really great car that will enable Hyundai to attract tons of new customers to EVs.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Spy Shots No Camo