Thank's to the new drone video from EKMMetering, we can take another look at the Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) battery energy storage (ESS) project in Moss Landing, California, which soon should be completed.

Most of the construction and deployment of 256 Tesla Megapacks seems to be completed. The battery systems are still under cover, but soon it should be connected to the grid to provide a total of 182.5 MW of power and 730 MWh of energy capacity.

PG&E ESS in Moss Landing, California in brief:

182.5 MW and 730 MWh at PG&E’s electric substation in Moss Landing California

730 MWh is comparable to 7,300 electric cars with 100 kWh batteries each

(roughly 3 MWh each) on 33 concrete slabs completion and energization is set for early-2021

full commercial operation in Q2 2021

This particular project is one of the largest in the world, and as far as we know, it will be the largest once launched. However, there are bigger systems in the pipeline as well, including 1,200 MWh/300 MW battery energy storage by Vistra Energy and its subsidiary Dynegy.