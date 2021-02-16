There were plenty of positives during Tesla's recent Q4 2020 earnings call. However, some Tesla investors were concerned that the company didn't provide solid future delivery guidance during the Q4 2020 earnings call. Perhaps it was intentional.

For those unaware, each year, Tesla typically offers an estimate of how many vehicles it will produce and deliver for the year. However, that information has certainly come back to haunt Tesla in the past. This year, it hasn't provided a number. Perhaps it plans to surprise Wall Street with massive growth?

Prior to the earnings call, many Tesla fans were talking about the potential for Tesla to deliver 1 million cars in 2021. Others pushed back against such numbers since Tesla is still building two new factories. Tesla did share the following statement:

“Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. In some years we may grow faster, which we expect to be the case in 2021.”

Based on the above information, it seems Tesla could be targeting at least 750,000 deliveries in 2021, but it's also making it clear that it may exceed that number. Since the earnings call and statement, there's been plenty of chatter on social media. More recently, Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt, who regularly reports on "leaks, inside information, and rumors" related to Tesla, sent out a string of tweets.

According to the information Merritt claims to have received from a "Tesla insider," the electric automaker may already have an unofficial, inside goal of delivering over 1 million cars in 2021.

This isn't the first report of Tesla potentially "sandbagging" future growth estimates. If Tesla performs better than the market expects, it's a positive for the automaker. Clearly, the company has a lot on its plate, and it certainly doesn't appreciate being punished for missing guidance, especially when it's often by a very slim margin, but that's the way the market works.

