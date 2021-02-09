Over this decade, Kia is going to gradually electrify its car sales. According to the new plan, within 10 years (2030), a fifth of the volume will be BEVs. How about PHEVs?

Well, it seems that plug-in hybrids will be just a very small addition to the conventional hybrids. The official forecast indicates just 1.2% share for PHEVs in 2030, compared to 2% this year (at lower volume).

There will be no stand-alone PHEV models and the combined volume of PHEVs is expected to actually fall after some peak level that is expected to happen within a few years (somewhere in 2022 or surely thereafter).

Kia Sorento PHEV Kia XCeed PHEV

The presented data is very interesting, because it seems that Kia will not bother much with PHEVs. The main focus in the alternative powertrain category is on the battery-electric and conventional hybrid cars.

Another conclusion is that the BEV impact will accelerate before 2030, and probably take over ICEs and HEVs in 2031-2040. At least, that's what Kia expects.

Kia sales forecast 2021-2030: