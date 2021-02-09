Kia announced today that its dedicated electric cars, based on the E-GMP platform, will be named EV1∼EV9.

That mirrors the naming strategy of the sister brand - Hyundai, which decided to name the new models: Ioniq 1- Ioniq 9. The first will be the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The name of the first "CV" model is not yet known. The other Kia electric cars, based on existing ICE models, probably will be named as today: Kia Soul EV or Kia Niro EV.

Other automotive groups also introduced a special naming strategy or subbrand for all-electric (or plug-in cars in general).

Volkswagen has the "ID.", Mercedes-Benz "EQ", Audi "e-tron", BMW "i", Volvo "Recharge", etc.

We expect that over the years, those new subbrands will take over, while the old names will retire to maybe return again someday.