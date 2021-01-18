2020 was not an easy year for Skoda (part of the Volkswagen Group), as the Czech brand noted a 19.1% year-over-year decline in car sales globally. However, the company is happy to stay in the seven digits at 1,004,800.

Skoda does not reveal its plug-in electric car sales for 2020 with one exception of the all-new all-electric Skoda Enyaq iV, which is a MEB-based cousin of the Volkswagen ID.4.

Production of this interesting model as started in November, at Skoda's main plant in Mladá Boleslav in Czech Republic, and as it turns out, about 600 units have been delivered.

It's too early to gauge the demand, but we guess that it might be a dark horse of the European EV market and potentially a great value proposition.

Skoda reports also about 15,000 CITIGO sales, but we don't know how many of those were the all-electric Skoda CITIGOe iV.

The other two plug-in models with unknown results are PHEVs: Octavia iV and Superb iV.

