This is Rory Reid's first official appearance as a member of the Fully Charged team. If you don't know Reid, he has a storied past in the tech world and has most recently covered cars as the YouTube director at Autotrader UK.

In order for the Fully Charged audience to get to know Reid and value his insight and opinions, his first episode serves as an introduction. After that, he reports on his top three EVs.

This is a toughy since there is so much contention between fans of different automakers and different EVs. If Reid comes off as a Tesla-only EV fan, that could work for and against him. If it seems he is skeptical about Tesla but loves other EVs like the Porsche Taycan, that could also be a good or bad thing in the eyes of some viewers.

Fortunately, Reid is well-rounded in his love of electric vehicles, which is exactly how we like it. It turns out, you can love the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model 3 at the same time. To top it off, Reid's other pick is the Skoda CITIGOe iV, which is about as far of a departure from these two performance EVs as one could choose.

Check out the video to hear plenty of details about why Reid chose each vehicle on his list. Then, type your top three list in the comment section below.

