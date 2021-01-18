In December, Tesla has sold more than 23,000 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3, which is the highest monthly number so far. Despite that record, MIC Model 3 is not able to match the amazing 35,000+ Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV in terms of volume.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball, the total MIC sales* amounted to about 23,804 in December and 137,459 in 2020 (the #1 result for all EVs).

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

A separate report is about 23,469 in December (Tesla total: 25,500) and 139,120 in 2020 (Tesla total: 148,000).

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 sales - December 2020

Regardless of the exact final number, Tesla Model 3 has conquered Chinese New Energy Vehicle market both in terms of volume and revenues.

The time will tell whether the year 2021 will be as successful as 2020. We guess that the entry-level Model 3 with LFP-type batteries from CATL might be very popular. Together with the newly-launched MIC Model Y, Tesla should be on the forefront of the electrification.

On the other hand, the competition, from all-new Chinese EVs, is getting really stiff and soon the Chinese joint ventures (with global automakers) will join the party with their high-volume models as well.