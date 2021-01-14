Renault is no stranger to reviving old, now classic designs and giving them a modern twist. From its current range, the Twingo and the Alpine A110 are unashamedly retro, but it seems that digging more into its historic model pool is an integral part of the company’s new strategy.

The French automaker calls the major overhaul of its business model ‘ Renaulution ‘ and with it the aim is to distance itself from the image of a manufacturer who seeks volumes above all else; another goal is to embrace electrification even more. It wants to change perception about itself and one of the first vehicles it plans to do that with is a future Renault 5-inspired city car previewed by this concept.

Called the Renault 5 Prototype, this study previews a future series model, although unlike some concepts from other manufacturers, this one will probably change quite a bit for production. We don’t have any technical details right now, but Renault did detail its design process.

Designers went to great lengths to keep and reinterpret some of the old 5’s design details, like the offset air intake on the hood (now the location of the charge port), the shape of the front and rear light clusters, as well as the shape of the greenhouse. Sure, this concept looks sportier and more planted than any standard Renault 5 ever did, but it’s not hard to see the visual connection between the two.

According to Gilles Vidal, Renault’s boss of design,

‘ The design of the Renault 5 Prototype is based on the R5, cult model of our heritage. This prototype simply embodies modernity, a vehicle relevant to its time: urban, electric, attractive. ‘

We don’t exactly know when this particular model will debut, but it will be joined by a reinterpreted version of the Renault 4L and both will be available by 2025.