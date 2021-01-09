NIO has officially announced the second-generation battery swap stations - Power Swap Station 2.0 - ready to provide freshly charged batteries for NIO EVs (all of them: ES8, ES6, EC6 and upcoming ET7).

According to the brief description, the new stations will be equipped with 14 battery slots - 13 battery packs and an empty slot, to pick up a discharged battery (or old/previous generation battery when upgrading).

The station is fully automatic (including automatic parking in the position) and capable of providing up to 312 battery swaps per day - three times more than the previous generation.

Assuming 312 battery swaps per twenty-four hours, we get 4.6 minutes or close to 277 seconds per swap (including parking). This is probably the major limitation (not the power input itself).

"To continuously improve the battery swapping experience, NIO officially launched the Power Swap Station 2.0 which can complete 312 swaps per day. The vehicle can automatically drive into the station and users can initiate a battery swap from inside the vehicle with one click.'

In early October 2020, the company had some 155 battery stations. Today it's more than 170. The updated plan is to install in China a network of 500 stations by the end of 2021. The progress in this matter is slower than initially anticipated (in 2017 the company hoped to install 1,100 stations in a few years), but NIO remains a strong believer in battery swapping.

As we understand, the new, refined stations will handle all types of battery packs - 70 kWh, 84 kWh, and 100 kWh currently used by the NIO, as well as the upcoming new 150 kWh pack.