BYD Han can surprise even a Lamborghini and Tesla, at least occasionally.
We rarely see drag races of Chinese electric cars, but as more and more locally produced models are getting really quick, it might soon change.
Here is the BYD Han, a new model, which in its top of the line all-electric version is able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds.
In a compilation of multiple videos, shared on the Hajima Channel, we can see how it copes against a Lamborghini Huracan, Tesla Model 3, GLE AMG and Audi S4. In some cases, the Han turned out to be pretty quick at the start.
Of course, we would not judge the car's capabilities just from such short clips and single races against other models.
Gallery: BYD Han
BYD Han (汉) BEV specs:
- long range of some up to 605 km (376 miles) NEDC
- Reportedly two battery options:
65 kWh battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain
77 kWh battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain
- Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in cell-to-pack (CTP) version
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds in top AWD version
- two powertrain options for BEV:
FWD (163 kW)
AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear)
- highly efficient silicon carbide MOSFET power electronics (inverter)
- DC fast charging from 30 to 80% in 25 minutes, 10 minutes of recharge for up to 135 km (84 miles) of range
- drag coefficient of 0.233
- Length 4,980 mm, Width 1,910 mm, Height 1,495 mm, Wheelbase 2,920 mm
