We rarely see drag races of Chinese electric cars, but as more and more locally produced models are getting really quick, it might soon change.

Here is the BYD Han, a new model, which in its top of the line all-electric version is able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds.

In a compilation of multiple videos, shared on the Hajima Channel, we can see how it copes against a Lamborghini Huracan, Tesla Model 3, GLE AMG and Audi S4. In some cases, the Han turned out to be pretty quick at the start.

Of course, we would not judge the car's capabilities just from such short clips and single races against other models.

BYD Han (汉) BEV specs: