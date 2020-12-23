2021 looks to be a banner year for new electric vehicle introductions. We're getting a wide variety of EVs, from tiny city cars to luxury sports sedans all the way up to all-electric SUVs and even pick up trucks (finally!).

Yes, 2021 will definitely be a break-out year when it comes to offering EVs in every size and shape, something that's been lacking in the field of electric vehicle offerings.

Our friend Alex Guberman, over at the YouTube channel E For Electric, put together the above video overview of the new electric vehicles we'll be seeing in 2021. Guberman takes a look at twenty-one new EVs, (OK, 20 plus the Model S Plaid refresh) many of which he's already driven and/or seen in person, and offers his comments on each.

E For Electric's list for 2021 new EV introductions:

Vehicle Type Range Starting Cost Audi e-tron GT Sedan 220 mi est. >$100,000 est. Audi Q4 e-tron Compact SUV 270 mi est. $45,000 est. BMW iX Mid Size SUV 300 mi est. $80,000 est. Bollinger B1 Full Size SUV 200 mi $125,000 Bollinger B2 Pick Up 200 mi $125,000 Mustang Mach-E Compact Crossover SUV 300 mi (Optional Battery) $44,000 Hummer EV Pick Up 350 mi est. $112,595 Kandi K27 Sub-Compact est. 59 mi $17,449 Kandi K23 Compact est. 111 mi $27,499 Lordstown Endurance Pick Up 250 mi est. $52,500 Lotus Evija Sports car 250 mi est. $2,500,000 Lucid Air Sedan 517 mi $95,000 Mazda MX-30 Compact Crossover SUV 124 mi $35,000 Mercedes EQS Sedan 300+ mi est. >$100,000 est. Nissan Ariya Compact SUV 300 mi est. $40,000 Polestar 2 Sedan 230 mi $59,900 Rivian R1T Pick Up 300 mi est. $75,000 Rivian R1S Full Size SUV 300 mi est. $77,500 Tesla Model S Plaid Sedan 520 mi est. $140,000 Volvo XC-40 recharge Subcompact Crossover SUV 208 mi $55,000 Volkswagen ID.4 Compact Crossover SUV 250 mi $39,995

So check out the video and let us know what you think. Will 2021 be a breakout year for EVs? Will electric pick up trucks be as big a hit as expected? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.