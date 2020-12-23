2021 is going to be a good year for EVs.
2021 looks to be a banner year for new electric vehicle introductions. We're getting a wide variety of EVs, from tiny city cars to luxury sports sedans all the way up to all-electric SUVs and even pick up trucks (finally!).
Yes, 2021 will definitely be a break-out year when it comes to offering EVs in every size and shape, something that's been lacking in the field of electric vehicle offerings.
Our friend Alex Guberman, over at the YouTube channel E For Electric, put together the above video overview of the new electric vehicles we'll be seeing in 2021. Guberman takes a look at twenty-one new EVs, (OK, 20 plus the Model S Plaid refresh) many of which he's already driven and/or seen in person, and offers his comments on each.
E For Electric's list for 2021 new EV introductions:
|Vehicle
|Type
|Range
|Starting Cost
|Audi e-tron GT
|Sedan
|220 mi est.
|>$100,000 est.
|Audi Q4 e-tron
|Compact SUV
|270 mi est.
|$45,000 est.
|BMW iX
|Mid Size SUV
|300 mi est.
|$80,000 est.
|Bollinger B1
|Full Size SUV
|200 mi
|$125,000
|Bollinger B2
|Pick Up
|200 mi
|$125,000
|Mustang Mach-E
|Compact Crossover SUV
|300 mi (Optional Battery)
|$44,000
|Hummer EV
|Pick Up
|350 mi est.
|$112,595
|
Kandi K27
|Sub-Compact est.
|59 mi
|$17,449
|Kandi K23
|Compact est.
|111 mi
|$27,499
|Lordstown Endurance
|Pick Up
|250 mi est.
|$52,500
|Lotus Evija
|Sports car
|250 mi est.
|$2,500,000
|Lucid Air
|Sedan
|517 mi
|$95,000
|Mazda MX-30
|Compact Crossover SUV
|124 mi
|$35,000
|Mercedes EQS
|Sedan
|300+ mi est.
|>$100,000 est.
|Nissan Ariya
|Compact SUV
|300 mi est.
|$40,000
|Polestar 2
|Sedan
|230 mi
|$59,900
|Rivian R1T
|Pick Up
|300 mi est.
|$75,000
|Rivian R1S
|Full Size SUV
|300 mi est.
|$77,500
|Tesla Model S Plaid
|Sedan
|520 mi est.
|$140,000
|Volvo XC-40 recharge
|Subcompact Crossover SUV
|208 mi
|$55,000
|Volkswagen ID.4
|Compact Crossover SUV
|250 mi
|$39,995
So check out the video and let us know what you think. Will 2021 be a breakout year for EVs? Will electric pick up trucks be as big a hit as expected? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
Source: E For Electric
