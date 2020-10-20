GMC has just fully revealed its Hummer electric pickup truck, so now we know whether or not it's got the guts to stack up against the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T. The quick answer is that yes, it does, but we'll get to those matchups in a bit.

More importantly, reservations are open now (just $100 holds your spot in the queue), although production at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly (formally renamed Factory Zero) is scheduled to start in Fall 2021, a full year from now. Regardless, if you want the Hummer electric truck, now's the time to sign up to save your place in line.

The Hummer electric pickup truck was shown to the world at the opening of the MLB World Series and we've got the deets and images to share with you right now.

Let's Start With Pricing

GMC will launch the Hummer truck with the Edition 1 version, which has a base price of $112,595. That's a lot of coin, but this version comes packed with all sorts of goodies. Edition 1 deliveries will start in late 2021. But there's a bit of a caveat here. Edition 1 only comes in one color, so if you don't approve of the hue, then you'll have to wait to buy a different version:

"Every GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 will be identically appointed and fully equipped. Each features a white exterior and a unique Lunar Horizon interior, with special “Edition 1" interior badging."

Future versions are quite a bit cheaper, but that means you'll have to wait perhaps until as late as 2024 to get a version that doesn't break the bank. Here's a look at the other versions, their pricing and availability:

Edition 1

This launch version will be available in late 2021. GMC describes it as the ultimate truck and it sure does seem capable.

Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC, stated:

“The GMC HUMMER EV is revolutionary, defying what the industry thinks of as a pickup truck. The Edition 1’s tailored off-road content will make HUMMER EV’s unprecedented capability and zero-emissions a very special proposition for customers.”

Gallery: 2021 GMC Hummer EV

10 Photos

The unique features for Edition 1 are outlined as follows:

OFF-ROADING

• Extreme Off-Road Package includes 18-inch wheels, 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler All Territory MT tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, underbody cameras2 — as a part of a best-in class number of available camera views — and more

• Adaptive Air Suspension with available segment-leading Extract Mode3 capability

• Segment-exclusive 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk4 diagonal-drive functionality.



PERFORMANCE

• Three-motor e4WD propulsion system (including torque vectoring) with GM-estimated best-in class 1,000 horsepower and GM-estimated 11,500 lb.-ft. of torque

• GM-estimated 350+ miles driving range5 on a full charge

• 800-volt DC fast charging6 capability. HUMMER EV Edition 1 is expected to have industry-best charging capability at any of the new 350-kilowatt high output public DC fast charging stations7 — the fastest method supported by current charging standards

• Watts to Freedom for maximum acceleration capability, including a GM-estimated 0-60 mph in approximately 3 seconds

• The latest version of Super Cruise, an available driver assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new lane automatic changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols

• Continuous damping Adaptive Ride Control.

DESIGN & UTILITY

• Industry-leading Infinity Roof with removable transparent Sky Panels that can stow in the “frunk” at the front of the vehicle

• Power rear drop glass and power tonneau cover

• MultiPro Tailgate

• 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment10 screen and 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center display.

You get all that and more for the starting price of $112,595, which is significantly more expensive than the top-trim of the Tesla Cybertruck, which checks in at $69,900. Additionally, the Cybertruck has an EPA-estimated range of 500-plus miles in top-spec form, which beats the Hummer truck by some 150 miles.

GMC vice president Duncan Aldred stated:

"GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs. The GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights.”

This indicates to us that the Hummer electric truck will be the most capable light-duty truck offered by GMC and the specs seem to support that. However, other electric pickup trucks boast more range and equally impressive performance specs such as 0-60 MPH times and torque/horsepower figures.

Targeted/Expected Specs For Edition 1

EPA-estimated 350 miles of range

use of GM Ultium Batteries

1,000 hp

11,500 ft lbs of torque

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3 seconds

Launch Vehicle Equipment

Adrenaline mode

Crab mode - rear steering wheels

Ultium battery

Superfast charging

next generation Super Cruise

Infinity roof

Modular sky panels

Ultra-vision cameras

Lower-Priced Hummer Electric Trucks

As mentioned above, cheaper versions of the Hummer truck are in the works, but the base one won't arrive until 2024. Other versions will go on sale in late 2022 and early 2023. Though pricing of these versions is mentioned, the critical range figures and other important specs are left out. Therefore, we can't compare those trims to other lower-level Cybertruck or Rivian R1T variants.

Tesla Cybertruck Comparison With Pricing

The Tesla Cybertruck starts at just $39,900 in base form, but that version will likely arrive late onto the scene. The other versions are $49,900 and $69,900. The top-spec version arrives first, but even at $69,900, it's cheaper than any of the versions of the Hummer electric truck.

However, Tesla's have a bunch of options, so let's examine the price of a typically equipped Cybertruck. The CybertruckTalk.com forum previously revealed that the average transaction price for the Cybertruck could be about $62,554. It relied on data from over 1,800 members to estimate the price.

We've included the data below:

All Orders - Average Transaction Price: $62,554

Single Motor ATP: $44,012 | Base Price: $39,900

Dual Motor ATP: $54,446 | Base Price: $49,900

Tri Motor ATP: $75,448 | Base Price: 69,900

This info simply provides us with some context as to what Cybertruck buyers are expected to spend. We can then compare these figures to pricing for other electric trucks.

Gallery: Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck

22 Photos

Rivian R1T Pricing

Meanwhile, the Rivian R1T pricing is not as set in stone. Rivian targets a starting price of $69,000 for the base version of the R1T, but the automaker notes that top-level versions will be sold first and we suspect those will go for well over $100,000.

Gallery: Ford F-150 EV prototype towing

14 Photos

More Competition

Other potential competitors to the Hummer electric pickup truck include the all-electric upcoming Ford F-150, as well as lesser-known trucks such as the Nikola Badger and some others that we cover in detail in our guide to the upcoming electric trucks and SUVs.

Electric Truck Comparison

GMC Hummer EV Atlix XT Bollinger B1 Lordstown Endurance Rivian R1T Tesla Cybertruck Base Price $79,995 $45,000 $125,000 $52,500 $69,000 $39,900 Price At Launch $112,595 - $125,000 - - $69,900 Motors 2 or 3 4 2 4 4 1, 2, or 3 Range 350+ miles 300 / 400 / 500 miles 200 miles 250+ miles 400+ miles 250+ / 300+ / 500+ miles Battery Size - 125 kWh min. 142 kWh 70 kWh 105 / 135 / 180 kWh - Charge Speed 350 kW 350 kW 350 kW 350 kW 160 kW 250 kW Towing - 17,000 lbs. max 7,500 lbs. max 7,500 lbs. max 11,000 lbs. max 14,000+ lbs. max

Needless to say, the electric pickup truck segment will be hotly contested. Do you think the Hummer electric truck has what it takes to compete? To come out on top? Which electric truck as you most excited about? let us know your thoughts in comments.