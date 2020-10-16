General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be reworked to produce only all-electric vehicles going forward. The facility will be officially renamed "Factory ZERO." Of course, the "ZERO" refers to zero-emission, but GM says it also means zero crashes and zero traffic congestion in the future.

GM announced today that ZERO is the new official "launchpad" for its multi-brand, future electric vehicle efforts. It will focus on advanced technology and sustainable manufacturing. GM is investing $2.2 billion into the factory for retooling and various upgrades, which is the largest investment in the company's storied history. The plan will create some 2,200 "good-paying jobs" once it's fully operational.

Factory ZERO will produce GM's upcoming GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, as well as the Cruise Origin self-driving vehicle. GM says Hummer EV production will begin in late 2021. Both EVs will be built on GM's flexible Ultium battery platform. GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson shared:

“Factory ZERO is the next battleground in the EV race and will be GM’s flagship assembly plant in our journey to an all-electric future. The electric trucks and SUVs that will be built here will help transform GM and the automotive industry.”

Throughout the process of transforming the Detroit-Hamtramck to Factory ZERO, GM is focusing on recycling and reducing waste. Concrete has been repurposed for temporary roads and recycled stormwater is being used when possible to conserve water. The area is also home to a 16.5-acre wildlife habitat, which is recognized by the Wildlife Habitat Council.

GM chief sustainability officer Dane Parker explained:

“This manufacturing plant will be the epitome of GM’s vision by sustainably manufacturing electric and shared autonomous vehicles that can help reduce crashes, emissions and congestion."

GM says it will work to source 100 percent of its U.S. operations with renewable energy by 2030, with a plan of meeting that goal globally by 2030. By 2023, all southeast Michigan GM facilities that get their energy from DTE will be powered by renewable energy. Moreover, Factory ZERO "features a 30-kilowatt solar carport and 516 kilowatts ground mount photovoltaic solar array from DTE."