General Motors showed today new photos of its all-new Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio, to mark the beginning of steel construction.

The company said that the joint venture project with LG Chem is progressing on schedule.

"Since May 2020, ground has been broken and concrete footings have been poured at the facility. Steel construction at Ultium Cells LLC will continue into fall 2020."

Ken Morris, vice president of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs said:

“We are excited about the progress that our team has made, and we look forward to the finished product – a nearly 3 million-square-foot plant. Our joint venture with LG Chem will allow us to produce advanced battery cells in Lordstown, with the goal of reducing battery costs to accelerate EV adoption and ultimately benefit customers.”

The first BEVs that will use batteries from the Ultium Cells are Cadillac Lyriq (to be unveiled in about a week, on August 6), and GMC Hummer EV (to be unveiled in the Fall).

"Despite the pandemic, product development work on GM’s future EV and AV portfolios continues to progress at a rapid pace. Next Thursday, Aug. 6, the Cadillac LYRIQ show car will debut virtually, introducing the next chapter of the brand. Production timing remains on track for the LYRIQ and GMC HUMMER EV, both of which will be powered by the Ultium battery system."

The new factory will start production from 2022:

Ultium Cells LLC in brief: