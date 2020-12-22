Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter reconfirmed that the production version of the Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz concept is currently under development, but at least for now, it's only for the Chinese market.

It was so far the largest MEB-based electric concept, originally shown in 2019, with an unusual door opening.

"“We’re working on it, but it’s a China-only model at the moment,” said Brandstätter. “There is a possibility that it might be sold in other markets, but we’re still looking at it.”"

Volkswagen said at the time that the battery is 82 kWh - by the way, the same number as in the production version of the Volkswagen ID.4 - for WLTP range of up to 450 km (280 miles).

Regardless of the ROOMZZ model, Volkswagen probably will introduce some larger BEVs (above ID.4) in other global markets one way way or another. In 2022, the company will start production of the ID.BUZZ in Hanover, Germany, and three fully electric D-SUV models from 2023.

Volkswagen I.D. ROOMZZ specs: