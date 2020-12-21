Tesla made significant progress over the past two months at the Moss Landing, California site, where the company is installing a 730 MWh/182.5 MW battery energy storage for Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E).

According to EKMMetering's video, recorded on December 19, 2020, most of the 3 MWh Megapacks were already installed on the concrete slabs (compared to just a small part of them in October).

In total, there will be 256 Tesla Megapacks (on 33 concrete slabs), ready for launch in early 2021 with full commercial operation expected in Q2 2021.

Tesla Megapack Installation Progress, Moss Landing, CA, December 19, 2020 (source: EKMMetering) Tesla Megapack Installation Progress, Moss Landing, CA, December 19, 2020 (source: EKMMetering)

730 MWh is equivalent to 7,300 electric car packs (100 kWh each), which is quite a significant number.

As far as we know, this ESS project will be the world's largest (much bigger than the one in Australia - 150 MW / 193.5 MWh) - at least for a while.

At some point, a 1,200 MWh/300 MW battery energy storage by Vistra Energy and its subsidiary Dynegy, will probably take first place.

Tesla is also building in Australia a new 450 MWh/300 MW project. We expect that every year, there will be more and more ESS projects on the GWh scale to address the modern challenges of the electric grid.