Electrify Canada has just opened its first fast charging stations in Quebec. The first is located at the Premium Outlets Montréal in Mirabel. The second one at the Canadian Tire at 3525 Boulevard des Forges in Trois-Rivières.

Both sites are equipped with four chargers (up to 150 kW and up to 350 kW). According to the company, soon there will be overhead canopies installed - "to add an additional level of comfort to the charging experience – providing increased visibility with nighttime lighting and sheltering customers from the unpredictable Quebec elements".

Four more stations in Quebec will be launched by early 2021. Here is where:

Drummondville – Canadian Tire, 715 Boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville

St-Romuald – Canadian Tire, 600 Rue de la Concord, St-Romuald

Repentigny – Canadian Tire, 115 Boul. Brien, Repentigny

Sherbrooke – Canadian Tire, 4100 Boul. Josaphat-Rancourt, Sherbrooke

Electrify Canada plans to deploy a total of 32 stations with 128 chargers in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec. So far, 16 stations with 64 chargers were installed.

Besides the ongoing expansion of the network, Electrify Canada recently also simplified its pricing structure, which was described in this previous article.