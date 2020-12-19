Plug-in passenger car sales in the Netherlands increased in November to 9,910 registrations (fourth best monthly result ever), which represents some 30% of the market!

The market is dominated by the all-electric models (three-quarters of the total plug-in volume) and 23% of the market, but plug-in hybrids accelerated strongly last month - by 450% year-over-year to 2,350.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – November 2020

Over the course of 11 months, some 58,262 new plug-in electric cars were registered, which is 18% of the market, or almost one in five new cars. BEVs stand for 14%.

Model rank

After nearly 2,800 registrations in October, in November Volkswagen ID.3 noted 1,499, which makes it the best selling EV by a huge margin.

Surprisingly, the second-best isn the all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge with 825 units. Then we see a strong Kia Niro EV (767), Hyundai Kona Electric (529) and Polestar 2 (500). A relatively good result was noted also by the plug-in hybrid Volvo S60/V60 - 406.

The all-new Mazda MX-30 noted 212 registrations, and the first 100 units of the Fiat 500 electric were registered.

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 in Europe Kia Niro EV (e-Niro)

Top 20 for the month and for the year: