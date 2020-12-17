Just as we expected several days ago in conjunction with Hyundai's recall in South Korea, the Kona Electric and NEXO (hydrogen fuel cell) are recalled also in the U.S.

According to the official NHTSA campaign (#20V748000), 8,176 cars are potentially affected by the "Integrated Electronic Brake System Malfunction" (although only 1% are expected to have a defect):

Hyundai Kona Electric: about 7,704 vehicles produced from August 27, 2018 through November 5, 2020

2019-2020 Hyundai NEXO: about 472 vehicles produced from August 8, 2018 through April 1, 2020

Hyundai explains that "the Integrated Electronic Brake (IEB) system may detect an abnormal

sensor signal and as a result, may significantly reduce braking performance." Reduced braking power could lengthen the distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Fortunately, the remedy is simple - IEB software update. Because both models lack over-the-air software updates, it has to be done at a service center.

The recall is expected to begin in January 22, 2021.