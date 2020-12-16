November was an all-time record month as sales increased more than 5-fold.
Germany is experiencing an unprecedented surge of plug-in electric car sales, fueled by a strong package of incentives and amplified by the necessity to lower the average emission on new cars by the manufacturers.
In November, new passenger plug-in car registrations almost hit 60,000, increasing 442% year-over-year and taking 20.5% of the entire market! That's more than one in five new cars. In Germany, a large country, it clearly shows that the transformation is progressing quickly.
Sales of BEVs and PHEVs seem quite balanced again:
- BEVs: 28,965 – up 523% at 10% market share
- PHEVs: 30,621 – up 383% at 10.5% market share
- Total: 59,586 – up 442% at 20.5% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – November 2020
New registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: 150,492 – up 162% at 5.8% market share
- PHEVs: 161,362 – up 306% at 6.2% market share
- Total: 311,854 – up 221% at 12% market share
And here is a quick look at the BEV/PHEV sales comparison:
Sales of models/brands
The Renault ZOE once again turns out to be the top-selling electric car (4,287 new registrations), followed by the Hyundai Kona Electric (2,471) and Volkswagen ID.3 (2,439). It's actually quite surprising that the Kona Electric is ahead of ID.3.
When we take a look at the top brands, Volkswagen (10,906) was on top in November, ahead of Mercedes-Benz (10,262). In the case of Volkswagen, the majority were BEVs, while Mercedes-Benz sells almost only PHEVs.
Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations were:
- Volkswagen: 10,906 - 6,089 BEVs and 4,817 PHEVs
- Mercedes-Benz: 10,262 - 747 BEVs and 9,515 PHEVs
- BMW: 5,173 - 1325 BEVs and 3,848 PHEVs
- Renault: 4,977 - 4,461 BEVs and 516 PHEVs
- Audi: 4,192 - 913 BEVs and 3,279 PHEVs
- smart: 3,018 - 3,018 BEVs
- Hyundai: 2,688 - 2,561 BEVs and 127 PHEVs
- Skoda: 2,243 - 595 BEVs and 1,648 PHEVs
- Volvo: 2,148 - BEVs and 2148 PHEVs
- Opel: 1,972 - 1,556 BEVs and 416 PHEVs
- Tesla: 1,680 - 1680 BEVs
Tesla is now outside the top 10 brands for the month as sales/deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 are not high enough (1,617 registrations) to make a big splash like in the past, especially as the Model S/X noted just 32/31 units respectively. Time will tell whether MIC Model 3 and locally made Model Y will change the situation.
One of the most interesting and fun things is that the Porsche Taycan noted 565 registrations, which is over 20% of the total Porsche brand in Germany!
Official stats:
Source: KBA
About this article