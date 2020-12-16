Germany is experiencing an unprecedented surge of plug-in electric car sales, fueled by a strong package of incentives and amplified by the necessity to lower the average emission on new cars by the manufacturers.

In November, new passenger plug-in car registrations almost hit 60,000, increasing 442% year-over-year and taking 20.5% of the entire market! That's more than one in five new cars. In Germany, a large country, it clearly shows that the transformation is progressing quickly.

Sales of BEVs and PHEVs seem quite balanced again:

BEVs: 28,965 – up 523% at 10% market share

– up 523% at 10% market share PHEVs: 30,621 – up 383% at 10.5% market share

– up 383% at 10.5% market share Total: 59,586 – up 442% at 20.5% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – November 2020

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 150,492 – up 162% at 5.8% market share

– up 162% at 5.8% market share PHEVs: 161,362 – up 306% at 6.2% market share

– up 306% at 6.2% market share Total: 311,854 – up 221% at 12% market share

And here is a quick look at the BEV/PHEV sales comparison:

Sales of models/brands

The Renault ZOE once again turns out to be the top-selling electric car (4,287 new registrations), followed by the Hyundai Kona Electric (2,471) and Volkswagen ID.3 (2,439). It's actually quite surprising that the Kona Electric is ahead of ID.3.

When we take a look at the top brands, Volkswagen (10,906) was on top in November, ahead of Mercedes-Benz (10,262). In the case of Volkswagen, the majority were BEVs, while Mercedes-Benz sells almost only PHEVs.

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations were:

Volkswagen: 10,906 - 6,089 BEVs and 4,817 PHEVs

- 6,089 BEVs and 4,817 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 10,262 - 747 BEVs and 9,515 PHEVs

- 747 BEVs and 9,515 PHEVs BMW: 5,173 - 1325 BEVs and 3,848 PHEVs

- 1325 BEVs and 3,848 PHEVs Renault: 4,977 - 4,461 BEVs and 516 PHEVs

- 4,461 BEVs and 516 PHEVs Audi: 4,192 - 913 BEVs and 3,279 PHEVs

- 913 BEVs and 3,279 PHEVs smart: 3,018 - 3,018 BEVs

- 3,018 BEVs Hyundai: 2,688 - 2,561 BEVs and 127 PHEVs

- 2,561 BEVs and 127 PHEVs Skoda: 2,243 - 595 BEVs and 1,648 PHEVs

- 595 BEVs and 1,648 PHEVs Volvo: 2,148 - BEVs and 2148 PHEVs

- BEVs and 2148 PHEVs Opel: 1,972 - 1,556 BEVs and 416 PHEVs

- 1,556 BEVs and 416 PHEVs Tesla: 1,680 - 1680 BEVs

Tesla is now outside the top 10 brands for the month as sales/deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 are not high enough (1,617 registrations) to make a big splash like in the past, especially as the Model S/X noted just 32/31 units respectively. Time will tell whether MIC Model 3 and locally made Model Y will change the situation.

One of the most interesting and fun things is that the Porsche Taycan noted 565 registrations, which is over 20% of the total Porsche brand in Germany!

