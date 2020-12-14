Porsche Taycan, in its top of the line Turbo S version, has set a new lap time record of 1:33.88 minutes for production EVs at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta’s 2.54-mile race track north of Braselton, Georgia, U.S.

The German manufacturer has released two videos from this impressive lap, actually recorded on November 3. The car was driven by Leh Keen, a professional race car driver.

"Located just a short distance from the headquarters of Porsche Cars North America, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta’s technical S’s, long straights and elevation changes demand excellent feedback, stability and power from any car."

Leh Keen said::

“This track is unforgiving, meaning you have to trust the car completely,” “The performance through the turns was surprising. Turn-in, in particular, was crisp and consistent, and the steering response was immediate and communicative. The power pins your head back coming out of any corner, and the brakes have excellent feedback. The electric motors respond so quickly, the power is right there when I need it, and combined with the active differentials, makes the Taycan a game changer when it comes to handling.”

Lap time details:

an ambient temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit

standard summer tire Pirelli P Zero NF0 Elect as equipped from the factory, sized 265/35-21 front and 305/30-21 rear, on 21-inch Mission-E design wheels

Tire pressures were adjusted to provide a hot pressure of 41 PSI at all four tires for the lap

Standard performance features fitted to the 2020 Taycan Turbo S include:

Rear Wheel Steering with Power Steering Plus

Adaptive Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management

Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus

Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes

The particular Taycan Turbo S was equipped also with the optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, which reduces body roll when cornering.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Turbo S at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta