Proterra has officially opened a new battery production line co-located in its EV bus manufacturing facility in Los Angeles County.

The company will produce battery systems for its own needs, as well as for other OEMs, like Thomas Built Buses, Van Hool, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC), Bustech, and Optimal-EV.

The company hasn't disclosed its manufacturing capacity though.

The lithium-ion cells are supplied by LG Chem's LG Energy Solution and according to the press release, the 40-foot ZX5 electric bus can be equipped with a 675 kWh battery pack, which is 2.3% more than the 660 kWh stated previously.

"The batteries manufactured at the City of Industry facility will feature Proterra’s redesigned modules with next-generation cells developed with LG Energy Solution. The new battery packs will improve on Proterra’s industry-leading energy systems with greater energy storage capacity and higher power density to enable increased range and faster charge times. Since 2016, Proterra and LG engineering teams have been collaborating to maximize cell performance to meet the stringent requirements of commercial vehicle markets."

With 1,000 vehicles sold (delivered or on order) Proterra seems well-positioned to capitalize on the booming electrification.

